Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against an accused private person representing an Assam-based private consultancy firm, in a case related to allegations of deceiving investors of irregular deposit scheme in Assam, before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chandmari, Guwahati.

The chargesheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

CBI registered the instant case against the private firm, its proprietor, charge sheeted accused, and others following a recommendation by the Assam Government.

The case pertains to alleged violations under Sections 3(5), 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS, 2023), and Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

It has been alleged that, since 2018, the accused persons had collected substantial sums of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed returns.

In return, they provided depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper as proof of the transactions.

However, over the past months, many depositors reported irregular payments, with several failing to receive their promised returns altogether.

The first arrest in the case was made on August 22 this year, when aforesaid charge-sheeted accused was apprehended. The said accused proprietor and others are presently under the Judicial Custody.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.

Earlier, the Assam government had transferred 41 cases related to various unregulated deposit schemes. During the investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

