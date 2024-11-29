Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with a case of financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Former Principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh and four others have been named in the chargesheet, officials said.

Also Read | Gondia Road Accident: 12 Killed, 15 Others Injured As MSRTC Bus Trying To Avoid Ramming Biker Topples on Gondia-Kohmara Road; PM Narendra Modi Mourns.

According to an official release, the CBI filed the chargesheet on November 29 in the Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, against: (1) Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata; (2) Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, the then House Staff of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; (3) Biplab Singha, Proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders; (4) Suman Hazra, Proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical; and (5) Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and Key person of M/s Eshan Cafe.

"This case was registered in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta regarding financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata," the CBI said.

Also Read | Manipur: Mobile Internet Suspended for 2 More Days in 9 Districts Including Jiribam As Precautionary Measure.

Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier, on August 26, the CBI concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested shortly after.

Meanwhile, Roy, the main accused, has claimed that he was falsely framed in the matter and alleged that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had conspired against him.

While being taken from Sealdah Court on November 11 after a hearing, Roy, from the police van, shouted at reporters, stating that the former CP had conspired and framed him. He further claimed that there were other high-ranking officers involved in the case and that he had been threatened by them.

"I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me... They had threatened me, and there were other big officers involved," Roy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)