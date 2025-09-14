Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday made its first arrest in the mysterious death case of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (HPPCL) Chief Engineer, late Vimal Negi.

According to officials, the CBI has taken Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pankaj Sharma into custody. A 10-member team from Delhi reached Shimla on Saturday evening and left for Ghumarwin around noon on Sunday, where Sharma was detained. He is now being brought to Shimla for questioning.

"This is the first arrest in the case. Based on evidence gathered earlier in Delhi and during our field investigation in Himachal Pradesh, we have taken ASI Pankaj Sharma into custody for further interrogation," a CBI official confirmed.

Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), had joined the corporation on June 15, 2024. Just two weeks later, on July 1, 2024, he was reportedly under stress and receiving medical treatment for anxiety.

Negi had gone missing on March 10, 2025. His body was recovered eight days later, on March 18, under suspicious circumstances. A post-mortem report indicated he had died around March 13, raising questions about his whereabouts between March 10 and 14.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Himachal Pradesh Police failed to establish this timeline, sparking allegations of lapses and possible interference.

Following public outcry and intervention by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the case was transferred to the CBI on May 23, 2025.

Sharma will be produced before the CBI Court on Monday. (ANI)

