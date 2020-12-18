New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases relating to bank fraud of about Rs 452.62 crore (approx) and Rs 72.55 crore and conducted searches at nine places at premises of the accused in Gujarat and Mumbai in both the cases.

The first case was registered on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) against a private firm based at Ahmedabad, Gujarat and others including its Directors and unknown public servants besides unknown others on the allegations of cheating the consortium of banks including the SBI to the tune of Rs 452.62 crore (approximately) during the period 2013 to 2017.

"It was alleged that, during the period 2013 to 2017, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud /cheat the consortium of banks comprising of State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank in the matter of various credit facilities extended by them. In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the accused manipulated/falsified the books of accounts and diverted/siphoned off the funds of the banks, and thereby cheated the consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 452.62 crore (approx)," the CBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Searches were conducted today at four places including official and residential premises of private company/Directors at Ahmedabad which led to recovery of incriminating documents/articles, the probe agency said. (ANI)

