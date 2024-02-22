New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at more than 30 locations in eight States and Union Territories in an ongoing investigation of a case of allegations of irregularities in the award of civil works for the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir, being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL).

These searches are taking place at various locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Baghpat, Noida, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Nagaur and Chandigarh.

The instant case was registered on April 20, 2022, against officials of CVPPPL, a private company and unknown others. It was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

It was also alleged that though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tendering through e-tendering with reverse auction, after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented and the decision of the 47th board meeting was reversed in the 48th board meeting.

During searches, evidence of huge cash deposits, investment in fixed deposits, investment in properties in various cities, digital and documentary evidence, etc. have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

