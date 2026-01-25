Patna (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Sunday announced Tejashwi Yadav as the party's new national working president. The announcement was made during the RJD's national executive meeting held in Patna.

The meeting was attended by RJD Supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former CM Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and other senior party leaders. Following the announcement, the RJD officially confirmed the appointment on X, stating, "Dawn of a New Era! Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Working President of Rashtriya Janata Dal!"

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad told ANI, "After the National President's approval, a proposal was made to appoint the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, as the National Working President of the party. The entire committee unanimously accepted this proposal, and from today onwards, Tejashwi ji will work as the National Working President of the party, following the guidelines of the party and the National President..."

Meanwhile, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Sunday emphasised "Laluvad" as a fight for the marginalised and encouraged grassroots workers to speak up without fear.

In a veiled jibe at her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who now controls the RJD, she claimed that "infiltrators and conspirators" sent by fascist opponents are controlling the party.

In a post on X, she raised concern over the current state of Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, questioning those responsible for its decline and criticising leaders for avoiding questions, dodging accountability, and mistreating those who speak up.

Archarya wrote on X, stating that whoever is a true "Laluvadi" would question the current state of the party founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

She said, "Such a person will undoubtedly question those responsible for the party's current sorry state and raise their voice against the dubious and suspect roles of such people, without caring for the consequences." (ANI)

