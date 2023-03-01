New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The CBI has seized Rs 50 lakh cash, gold and a list of 1,500 aspirants to teaching posts during its searches at the premises allegedly purchased by S P Sinha, then advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, who is facing corruption case, officials said Wednesday.

The probe agency had booked Sinha on the orders of the Calcutta High Court following allegations of illegal appointment of assistant teachers for classes 11 and 12, they said.

It is alleged that Sinha was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases.

The premises searched by the CBI was allegedly purchased by Sinha in the name of his wife's friend, the CBI said.

During the searches the CBI, also seized gold worth 1.5 kilogram and a list of aspirants, besides the cash, they said.

