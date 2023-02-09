New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The CBI seized Rs 42 lakh cash, costly watches and jewellery besides documents of assets worth crores during searches at the premises of a CGST Assistant Commissioner in Gandhidham who has been booked for allegedly amassing illicit assets to the tune of Rs 3.71 crore, officials said on Thursday.

After filing an FIR against Mahesh Chowdhary, an Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Gandhidham, and his wife, CBI teams swooped down at his premises in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Thursday to conduct searches where huge cash, jewellery and documents of properties in crores were seized, they said.

"It was alleged that the accused had accumulated disproportionate assets (DA) in the form of huge cash, bank balances, movable and immovable properties during the check period 2017 to 2021 in their names and in the names of family members, which was disproportionate to the tune of around Rs.3.71 crore (approximately 74% DA),” a CBI Spokesperson said.

