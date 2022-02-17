Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday summoned Tollywood hero and TMC MP Dev Adhikary's co-producer Pintu Mondal in connection with the agency's ongoing probe into a massive cattle smuggling racket.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11 Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates to Submit Applications for E-Auto Permits Till February 23.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the agency's officers on Friday when he will be interrogated, CBI sources said.

The CBI sleuths are investigating whether money from the cattle smuggling scam was invested in film making, the source said.

Calls to Mondal's mobile number for his reaction went unanswered.

Dev had appeared before CBI on Tuesday in connection with the agency's investigation into the scam.

The investigating had earlier questioned several persons, including Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay Mishra who is a businessman allegedly involved in the racket and considered close to the state's ruling TMC.

The agency had also interrogated Enamul Haque, the prime accused of the case.

Both Bikash Mishra and Haque were taken into CBI custody and the latter was recently granted bail by Supreme Court.

Bikash Mishra was arrested from Delhi in March last year by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case.

An arrest warrant was issued against Binay Mishra in the cattle smuggling case as he has been absconding.

CBI and ED had earlier searched the residences of Mishra and his brother.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officers to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also apprehended a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion for his alleged involvement in the racket.

The agency had filed a chargesheet against Haque and the BSF official in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)