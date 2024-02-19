New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The CBI has on the directions of the Calcutta High Court taken over the investigation into alleged kidnapping of a teenaged girl from Bardhaman district in West Bengal on August 9 last year, officials said on Monday.

The 14-year old girl's parents had alleged that their daughter had left home at 6 PM on August 9, 2023, for her studies but did not return, they said.

They had registered an FIR at the Anti-human Trafficking Unit of the state CID on August 17 that year.

The Calcutta High Court had handed over the probe to the CBI on February 8 this year, they said.

