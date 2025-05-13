New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th examination results on Tuesday. A total of 93.66 % of students passed the examination, which was 0.06 % more than the previous year.

95 % of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 % more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development. 22,388,27 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed.

Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage on the region basis, with 99.70 % of students passing the examination, whereas Assam's Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 % of students passing the examination.

The CBSE class 10th examination was conducted between February 15 to March 18.

Earlier, CBSE released the results of class 12th in which 88.39 per cent of students passed the examinations, which was 0.41 % more than the previous year.

91 % of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 %more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development.

Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada achieved the highest passing percentage in the region, with 99.60 % of the students who appeared passing the examination. Prayagraj stood at the bottom in which around 80 percent students passed the examination.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th examinations, out of which more than 14 lakh passed the exam

The CBSE class 10th 2025 examinations were conducted across 7837 centres in 26675 schools.

The exams were conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. CBSE has issued strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of the exams. Regular students were asked to school uniforms, while private candidates were asked to opt for light-coloured clothing. Students were supposed to arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and carefully read the question paper instructions before answering.

The board has also listed items prohibited inside the exam hall, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, cameras, unauthorized study materials, wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches. Food and drinks were not allowed, except for diabetic students with prior approval. (ANI)

