New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in Delhi as it recorded a combined pass percentage of 95 in CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams.

The results was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday in which the overall pass percentage in Delhi for class 12 stood at 95.18, while for class 10 it was 95.14.

East Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 95.6, while West Delhi 95.7 per cent, according to a CBSE notification. West Delhi reported a pass percentage of 95.24, while East Delhi followed closely at 95.07, it said.

A total of 96.71 per cent of girls cleared the class 12 exam, compared to 93.76 per cent of boys, it stated.

Girls' pass percentage for class 10 exam was 95.71 and for boys it was 93.98.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL School in Dwarka, said that in class 12 the school average stood at 90.7 per cent and in class 10 the overall percentage stood at 88 per cent.

Students scored perfect 100 in subjects including English, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Painting, Yoga, and Fashion Studies, said Acharya.

Principal of Amity Push Vihar, Amita Mohan said that 299 students appeared for the exams of class 12, out of which 298 passed.

"The school recorded an average pass percentage of 85.88 per cent in class 12. In class 10, 187 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 84.58," said Mohan

Government schools also showed strong results.

Hari Om Kumar, principal of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Kondali, reported an overall pass percentage of 96.67 in class 12 and 92 per cent in class 10, with girls outperforming boys.

Meanwhile, the Government Boys Senior Secondary School No. One in Model Town recorded near-perfect results. Out of 120 students in class 12, 118 passed, achieving a 99.20 per cent success rate whereas in class 10, 128 out of 129 students passed, marking a near-100 per cent result.

Compared to the previous academic year, Delhi's performance in the CBSE board exams has seen an improvement. In 2024-25, the overall pass percentage for class 12 in Delhi rose to 95.18 per cent, a significant jump from 87.98 per cent recorded in 2023-24.

Similarly, the class 10 pass percentage increased from 93.56 per cent last year to 95.14 per cent this year, reflecting steady academic progress across both levels.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated all students who performed well, calling their success a result of hard work, discipline, and determination. She encouraged them to stay dedicated to their goals and continue striving for greater heights.

For those who didn't get the expected results, she offered words of motivation, reminding them that setbacks are just a part of the journey and not a measure of their potential. She also urged them to believe in themselves and keep trying with sincerity, assuring them that success will come — if not now, then in the next attempt.

