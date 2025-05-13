Bulandshahr, May 13: A 14-year-old girl who had gone missing from a village in Jahangirabad area in Bulandshahr district has been found and medically examined, with reports confirming that she is pregnant, police said on Tuesday. A 25-year-old man identified as Bhura has been arrested in connection with the case and sent to jail, they said. According to Station House Officer Ramphal Singh, the teenager had gone missing in April. UP Shocker: Factory Worker, Wife Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping Employer’s 15-Year-Old Daughter in Ghaziabad’s Hotel.

On April 20, a kidnapping case was registered after her father lodged a police complaint alleging that his minor daughter has been abducted by an unknown person. The police traced the missing girl and arrested the accused on May 8. During subsequent medical examination, doctors confirmed that the girl was pregnant, he said. The girl's father told police that while Bhura was 25 years old, his daughter was only 14. UP Shocker: Boy Killed by Friends for Refusing to Demand Ransom from His Family, 5 Minors Held in Bijnor.

In light of the findings, the case was modified to include charges of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. Singh said Bhura has been sent to jail.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.