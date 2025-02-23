New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The global curriculum being prepared by CBSE for its foreign schools can also be offered by other international schools as well as those affiliated to the board in India, according to officials.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in process of firming up plans to introduce the curriculum from 2026-27 academic session and a meeting has been called this week to discuss further before a draft is rolled out in public domain.

Last week, Union Education Minister had chaired a meeting where CBSE was directed to prepare a detailed action plan with modalities of establishing and implementing the global curriculum.

"The global curriculum is part of a broader reform plan aligned with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which aims to provide students with greater flexibility and a globally competitive learning experience. The curriculum will be offered by CBSE's foreign schools from 2026-27 academic session.

"International schools which are currently affiliated to other boards will also have the choice to offer this curriculum and the same will apply to CBSE schools in India," a senior board official said.

This is not the first time that CBSE is venturing into an international curriculum.

CBSE-i (Central Board of Secondary Education – International) was introduced in 2010 as a pilot program in select schools in India and abroad. However, due to operational challenges and limited adoption, it was later discontinued by CBSE in 2017.

CBSE-i was an initiative by the board to offer an internationally benchmarked curriculum that emphasized a more inquiry-based, skill-oriented, and global approach to education. The program was designed to cater to students in India and abroad who sought a curriculum with an international perspective while maintaining core Indian values. It incorporated interdisciplinary learning, research-based projects, and a broader focus on communication and critical thinking skills.

Sharing details about the proposed global curriculum, the official said it will be competing for space among international boards like Cambridge International (CI) and International Baccalaureate (IB) with a global curriculum and pedagogy, which will be less rigid.

"The new global curriculum will also include CBSE's local curriculum as many of its elements will be ploughed back to the national curriculum. The idea is to have a balance of what is offered as per the NCERT curriculum and international boards," the official said.

Currently, CBSE is not offering any international curriculum and the international schools are affiliated to either CI, IB or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

"The introduction of this curriculum will expand CBSE's educational offerings, providing an additional choice for schools seeking a globally aligned yet adaptable syllabus.

"With the finalisation of its pedagogical structure and framework in the coming months, CBSE is preparing to re-enter the international education sector. The April 2026 launch is expected to provide students with a curriculum that integrates national educational priorities with global learning standards," the official said.

