Mumbai, February 23: The budget session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will begin on March 3, and the budget will be presented on March 10, an official said on Sunday. A meeting of the business advisory committee for the legislative assembly and council was held at Vidhan Bhavan here on Sunday to discuss the proceedings of the upcoming session. Maharashtra: Amid Rising Fiscal Deficit, State Government To Cut Spending Across All Departments by 30%.

Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, and several other ministers and MLAs were present for the meeting. The budget session will begin on March 3 and culminate on March 26. Legislative work will continue on March 8, a public holiday, and there will be a holiday on March 13 for Holi festival, a government statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)