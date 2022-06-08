New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A 'Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions' through Yoga has been established by the 'Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy' (CCRYN), Delhi, and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, as a Collaborative research centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as per a statement by CCRYN.

The research projects in Yoga are being jointly conceived between CCRYN who will fund the projects whereas PGI Chandigarh will provide the Institutional approval, expertise and study subjects besides office space for housing research personnel on its premises.

The Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher dedicated supplementary funds of approximately Rs 1 crore out of MPLADS for the development of the Yoga Centre at PGI, Chandigarh. A request in this regard has been sent by her good offices to the Deputy Commissioner to release the funds as per procedures.

Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, Chandigarh, thanked the MP for the grant, stating that this grant will help PGI in generating rigorous evidence for various yoga intervention studies and promote holistic medicine. He complimented Dr Akshay Anand, Professor In-Charge of the Yoga Centre for his efforts and promised all support for the upcoming Centre which will fund research studies in Yoga.

The Collaborative Yoga Research Centre has already recruited 2 research officers and 2 yoga therapists who hold daily yoga sessions for the health care workers and are also providing free Yoga classes for patient attendants besides select patients that are referred by doctors. The MPLADS grant will be used to acquire state of art analytical and naturopathy equipment for future research projects. Dr Anand informed that the Director is considering a proposal from Harvard University to sign an MOU with PGI in order for them to acquire skills in Yoga and Yoga research expertise.

As per the Statement from CCYRN, the Collaborative Centre already has world-renowned guest faculty like Dr H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYASA, University, Bengaluru, Dr N.K. Manjunath, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director of Research, S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog, Haryana, Dr B.N. Gangadhar, Former Director NIMHANS, President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board National Medical Council (NMC) and Dr Elissa Epel, Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Vice-Chair of Adult Psychology, University of California, San Francisco, USA among others. It also publishes a Journal, Integrative Medicine Case Reports, carrying the latest reports in evidence-based holistic medicine.

The 8th International Day of Yoga will be enthusiastically celebrated in PGIMER for which the Yoga Centre will be imparting a training module to its faculty, staff and students by way of the Common Yoga Protocol (Ministry of AYUSH). Besides, PGI also plans to train the Nodal persons of all its Departments in the 5 min workplace Yoga 'Y-Break' as mandated by the Government of India.

Special lectures by Dr Sara W. Lazar, Associate Professor, General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yog AaYog on 'Yoga and Brain' have been planned. The online lectures will start at 7.30 am on June 21 and will be streamed live on PGI's official YouTube channel, read the statement. (ANI)

