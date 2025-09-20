New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): In an effort to foster innovation and deepen collaboration between the Armed Forces and India's academic institutions, a Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) will be conducted from September 22 to 23, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, stated a release.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauha, will inaugurate the event on 22nd September. He will also open the exhibition featuring shortlisted innovations from 222 responses submitted by academic institutions through the official symposium portal.

Organised by the Indian Army under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the symposium aims to synergise the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem for the development of niche technologies critical to national defence.

The theme of this maiden symposium is "Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay"- Victory Through Wisdom and Innovation.

The event will bring together Directors and Heads of Departments from over 200 top academic and 50 R&D institutions, students from IITs and Tier II and III technical institutes and Subject Matter Experts on Technology Domains from all three Services.

It will serve as a vital platform for identifying, discussing and promoting cutting-edge research and technological solutions relevant to the operational needs of the Services.

Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Sanjay Seth and Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi will also grace the symposium on September 23. (ANI)

