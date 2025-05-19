New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday visited strategically important military bases of Suratgarh in Rajasthan and Naliya in Gujarat and commended the troops for maintaining high state of operational readiness.

The Pakistani military attempted to target both the bases during the military confrontation between the two sides recently.

In his interaction with the troops, Gen Chauhan also complimented the synergy among the three services during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) emphasised on the need to remain ever prepared for responding to any challenge with "decisive force", according to the defence ministry.

"To boost the morale of the armed forces, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan paid a visit to the strategically important Suratgarh military station and Naliya air force station today," it said.

Gen Chauhan also emphasised the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges, it said.

"He commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the personnel and expressed confidence in their ability to respond effectively to future threats," the ministry added.

The CDS was accompanied by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of South Western Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command.

"The visit was marked by a spirit of pride in recognition of the exemplary courage displayed by soldiers during Operation Sindoor," the ministry said in a statement.

Gen Chauhan was apprised of the robust air defence systems deployed in the operation.

The CDS lauded the "exceptional valour and professionalism" of the soldiers during the active phase of Operation Sindoor, the ministry said.

Highlighting their selfless dedication, resolute courage and steadfast commitment in neutralising multiple attempts by the western adversary of breaching the security, he said that the troops upheld the highest standards of military professionalism.

"The visit reaffirmed the nation's gratitude towards its armed forces and reinforced the message of unity, readiness, and unwavering national commitment," the ministry said.

Under the operation, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

