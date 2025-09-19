Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon the people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with joy and enthusiasm, while ensuring that safety and convenience remain a top priority.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday, he issued detailed guidelines to government and administrative officials regarding the smooth conduct of festivals, maintenance of cleanliness, and strengthening of law and order.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Additional Director Generals of Police (Zones), Police Commissioners, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, and other senior officers. During the review, the Chief Minister also sought updates from Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries on departmental preparations for the festive season.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti embodies women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

The statewide rollout of Mission Shakti 5.0 will begin on September 22, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, and will continue for a month in a phased manner. He directed all concerned departments to ensure comprehensive preparations. As part of awareness initiatives, a bike rally led by women police personnel will be organised in every district on the evening of September 21.

From September 22 onwards, the Anti-Romeo Squad will intensify its presence, taking firm action against miscreants at public places, girls' schools, and other sensitive locations.

The Chief Minister further directed that women beat officers should actively spread awareness about women's safety in gram panchayats and inform people about government schemes. Pink booths must remain fully operational. He also instructed that women achievers under the Mission Shakti campaign be identified and honoured at both state and district levels.

Emphasising the government's responsibility, he reiterated that ensuring the safety of every citizen is the state's foremost duty.

Speaking on law and order, the Chief Minister noted that due to effective policing, consistent dialogue, and cooperation from all sections of society, festivals in recent years have been celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive environment during past festivals and urged officials to maintain this spirit of coordination and public participation in the forthcoming occasions, including Pitru Visarjan, Sharadiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Agrasen Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Deepotsav, Diwali, and major celebrations such as Kashi's Dev Deepawali and Chhath Mahaparv.

The Chief Minister said that the festive season is a sensitive time for maintaining peace, security, and good governance and emphasised the need to draw lessons from past experiences.

He said, "The entire Uttar Pradesh administration, including police and civil authorities, must remain on round-the-clock alert. Local needs must be carefully addressed to ensure that every festival is celebrated in an atmosphere of harmony."

Officials were instructed to review the past month's activities, identify troublemakers, and keep a close watch on them. Any attempt to disturb the peace must be dealt with firmly, with miscreants responded to in their own language.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for strict vigilance on social media. He directed officials to take immediate and strong action against those who spread rumours or create fake accounts to mislead the public. At the same time, accurate information about incidents must be communicated promptly through social and digital platforms to maintain transparency and public trust.

Cautioning against mischievous attempts to provoke communal tensions, the Chief Minister instructed officials to remain watchful. A city-specific traffic management plan should be prepared to ensure smooth movement during festivals.

He warned that even a small incident, if mishandled, could escalate into a larger conflict, and therefore, extra vigilance, swift action, and timely communication are essential. Senior officers such as the District Magistrate and Police Captain must personally reach the site of any untoward incident without delay. In sensitive cases, senior officials must themselves take command.

The Chief Minister directed the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments to intensify cleanliness drives across the state during the festivals. Temples and places of worship should be equipped with proper sanitation and drinking water facilities, while an uninterrupted power supply should be ensured as per schedule. Road repairs and departmental works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He further instructed that emergency health and trauma services continue without disruption. Hospitals must be well-stocked with essential medicines, including anti-snake venom and rabies injections. In flood-affected districts, relief kits and dry rations should reach every affected family, and compensation for loss of life should be disbursed within 24 hours.

Families whose homes have been destroyed in low-lying areas must be provided with residential leases, and housing colonies should be developed with ownership in the name of the female head of the household. Arrangements for stray cattle shelters should be strengthened, while the Agriculture Department must ensure farmers' timely access to seeds, fertilisers, and other essentials.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all departments must resolve complaints and applications received through IGRS, Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, the CM Helpline, or forwarded by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Ministers, in a timely and satisfactory manner. He also directed officials to review incidents daily.

Speaking on long-term development, the Chief Minister highlighted that under the Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047 campaign, over 300 scholars were deployed to districts to engage with the public. He instructed that five to ten scholars be identified in each district to gather people's suggestions and inputs to shape the roadmap for Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047. (ANI)

