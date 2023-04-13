Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar told him that there was pressure on NCP MLAs from central agencies to switch loyalties. The MLAs are being threatened with arrest otherwise, he quoted the NCP chief as saying.

Raut along with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Pawar, their ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), two days ago.

In response to a question during a conclave organised by online Marathi channel Mumbai Tak, Raut said that Pawar asserted during the meeting that the MVA allies (Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP) must stay united and ensure that their government returned to power in Maharashtra.

“Pawar told us very clearly that there is undoubtedly pressure from the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on his party MLAs, and they are being scared with the possibility of arrest….`you (the MLAs) come to our party (apparently referring to BJP) by forming a group'.... and such things are going on," Raut said.

When they asked Pawar what would be the result of these pressure tactics, the NCP chief told them that come what may the MVA allies have to stand united and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said.

