New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The central drugs laboratories have found 55 samples manufactured by various firms in June to be "not of standard quality", health ministry officials said on Friday.

Further, state drugs testing laboratories have identified 130 drugs samples as 'not of standard quality', they said.

According to routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of 'not of standard quality' and spurious drugs are being displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal on a monthly basis.

"For the month of June-2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 55 drug samples to be not of standard quality and state drugs testing laboratories have identified 130 drugs samples as not of standard quality," a ministry official said.

Identification of drug samples as 'not of standard quality' is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, officials said.

Further, in June, one drug sample each from Bihar and Delhi, and two samples from Telangana were identified as spurious drug.

These drugs were manufactured by an unauthorized entity using a brand name owned by another company, and the matter is under investigation and action will be taken in accordance with relevant rules.

This action of identifying 'not of standard quality' and spurious medicines is taken on regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market, the official stated.

