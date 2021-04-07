Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Wednesday echoed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that the central forces deployed for peaceful conduct of the polls in West Bengal are working at the behest of BJP.

Hakim, who is Banerjees trusted lieutenant, also alleged that the CAPF were instructed by BJP to ask the electorate to vote for the saffron party and ransack TMC camps. Banerjee in her poll rally at Cooch Behar earlier in the day had accused the central forces of harassing and physically assaulting people in the state at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TMC supremo had also alleged that the CRPF were molesting women and were also obstructing the people from reaching polling booths during the assembly election.

"Going by the way some of the central forces are functioning in West Bengal, it is quite evident that some of them are being used by the BJP. They (the CAPF) are being instructed by BJP to ask voters to vote for the saffron party and ransack the TMC camps ... Not in all, but in some places the central forces are working at the behest of the BJP," Hakim told PTI.

He hit out at Shah for claiming that BJP has already bagged at least 68 of the 91 assembly seats where polling was held in the first three phases.

"I do not know whether Shah was there inside the EVMs or not. Or had he already done some manipulation in those EVMs that he is so sure about the outcome?" he said.

Hakim, who is also a state minister, expressed confidence about TMC winning at least 50 of the 60 seats where polling was held in the first two phases.

"On the contrary, I will say that in the 60 seats where voting was held in the first two phases BJP has won just eight seats, while others have won two and we (TMC) have bagged 50 seats. There can be plus minus two seats. I have not got the feedback about the seats where polling was held yesterday," he said.

Shah during a rally in Domjur on Wednesday said that BJP is confident of winning 63 to 68 seats where polling was held in the first three phases and gain a huge lead over the Trinamool Congress, Left Front and the Congress.

Polling has been completed in 91 of the 294 assembly seats in the state, which will see five more phases of election.

