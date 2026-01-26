Mumbai, January 26: Indian stock markets are closed on Monday on account of Republic Day celebrations, with trading remaining shut across both major stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Along with equities, the currency markets will also remain closed for the day, in line with the holiday schedule. However, trading in the commodity derivatives segment will be conducted during the evening session, as per the exchange schedule, providing limited market activity despite the national holiday.

While markets are shut at the start of the week, investors will see a special trading session later this week. The stock markets will remain open on Sunday as the Union Budget 2026 is scheduled to be presented over the weekend this year. The NSE, in an official statement regarding the special trading session for Budget day, informed market participants about the weekend operation. Stock Market Holiday on January 26? Will BSE and NSE Remain Open or Closed for Republic Day 2026?.

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on Sunday, February 01, 2026," the statement said. The special Sunday session is aimed at allowing investors and market participants to react immediately to Budget announcements, which typically have a significant impact on equity markets, sectors, and individual stocks.

Such sessions are rare and are usually conducted only during major policy events such as the presentation of the Union Budget. Market participants are expected to closely track Budget-related announcements, including fiscal measures, taxation proposals, and sector-specific allocations, which often set the tone for market movement in the near term. Bank Holiday on January 26: Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday for Republic Day 2026?.

With markets closed today for Republic Day and reopening on Sunday for the Budget session, this week presents an uncommon trading calendar for investors, combining a national holiday closure with a weekend trading session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1st February as part of the Parliament's Budget session which commences on January 28.

