Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): India's rapidly expanding civil aviation sector will be in focus at Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation event, scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

The four-day event will be formally launched by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in the presence of senior dignitaries from India and abroad.

Wings India 2026 is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the global aviation ecosystem and reflect India's growing role in international civil aviation.

Wings India 2026 will feature an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, aerobatic flying shows, a global aviation conference, ministerial plenary sessions and a Global CEOs Forum. The programme also includes CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, a student innovation competition and an awards ceremony.

Over the past decade, India's civil aviation sector has seen significant growth. Passenger traffic has increased multi-fold, placing India among the world's leading aviation markets. Indian carriers have inducted hundreds of new aircraft, with record aircraft orders positioning the country as one of the largest future aircraft markets globally.

India is also emerging as a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), pilot training, aerospace manufacturing, cargo logistics and advanced air mobility.

Alongside this, the sector has seen a push towards sustainable aviation, including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the development of green airports and the adoption of digital air navigation systems.

The event is expected to see participation from ministerial-level and official delegations from 20 countries, including Cambodia, Ghana, Russia, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore, Algeria, Dominican Republic, Iran, the Maldives, Mongolia, Mozambique, Oman, Qatar, the European Union, the UK, France, Germany and the USA. Several Indian states are also expected to be represented by ministers and officials.

Leading global and domestic aviation players such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, HAL, Dassault, Bell Textron, ATR, Pilatus, De Havilland, RTX, Rolls-Royce, United Aircraft Corporation, CSIR-NAL, GMR, Adani, Noida International Airport, Etihad Airways, Thai Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air have confirmed participation.

According to the organisers, Wings India 2026 is expected to host over 150 exhibitors, around 7,500 business visitors, one lakh general visitors, more than 200 foreign delegates and over 500 B2B and B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings. Aircraft displays are expected to exceed 31 aircraft during the event.

Wings India 2026 is seen as a major platform to discuss the future direction of global civil aviation while showcasing India's evolving aviation landscape. (ANI)

