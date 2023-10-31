Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The central government is likely to resolve its impasse with West Bengal over MGNREGA dues after an intervention by Governor CV Ananda Bose, sources close to Raj Bhavan said.

After TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee held meetings with Governor Bose, he had intervened with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and the latter promised to take action to resolve the dispute over delayed payment.

Officials indicated that the dues were likely to be released soon but did not give any timeline. They said the release of dues will however depend on certain conditions such as furnishing of audited reports etc.

The central government had earlier said funds for the rural job scheme were not released to Bengal due to non-compliance of central directives.

In a statement, the ministry had said, "Funds of State of West Bengal have been stopped from March 9, 2022 as per provision of Section 27 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of Central Government."

The TMC had earlier this month held demonstrations in Delhi as well as a march and dharna outside Raj Bhavan demanding payment of dues worth over Rs 2,700 crore.

Abhishek Banerjee on October 19 had also said the party will launch a bigger movement, in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also participate, if a response from the Centre regarding the state's MGNREGA dues is not received by the end of this month.

