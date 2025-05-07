Jalna, May 7 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Central government's move to announce caste enumeration sans allocation of funds appears to be a political gimmick.

"The Union government has announced a caste census but has not allocated Rs 25,000 crore for conducing such a massive exercise," Maharashtra Congress' OBC cell president Bhanudas Mali alleged while addressing reporters.

He said the massive and complex task involves over 4,000 castes across India, including 388 in Maharashtra alone.

"The census requires enormous planning and resources. Without budget allocation, the announcement appears to be a mere political gimmick," he claimed.

Mali also accused the BJP of trying to take undue credit for the idea of a caste census, which he said was consistently demanded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said a state-level convention of Congress will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in June, which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, MP Priyanka Gandhi, National OBC cell president Anil Yadav, Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, and state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

