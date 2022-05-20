Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) on Friday said it is running four extra shuttle services of the mini-train between the hill station of Matheran and Aman Lodge station on weekdays till the end of this month.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said services have been added to the existing 16 services till May 31, starting from Friday.

The step was taken considering the rush of visitors at the hill station situated about 100 km from Mumbai. The CR already operates 20 services of mini-train on weekends.

Neral-Matheran mini-train services have been suspended for long after the tracks were washed away due to landslides and floods, but Matheran-Aman Lodge service is in operation.

