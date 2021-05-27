Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) An inter-ministerial team of the Centre arrived in Amreli district of Gujarat on Thursday to assess the damage caused by cyclone Tauktae, which hit the state over a week back and caused large-scale destruction, the state government said.

The seven-member team is led by Shri Prakash, joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, said an official release here.

Other members included officials from the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance, Power, Fisheries, Rural Development and Road Transport and Highways, said the release by the Gujarat government.

On the first day of their visit, the central team held a review meeting about the cyclone damage with senior government officials at the Amreli Collector's office, it said.

The cyclone, which triggered heavy rains and strong wind, caused maximum damage in Amreli and its adjoining Gir-Somnath district.

While Gujarat's Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel gave a slide show presentation, Amreli collector Ayush Oak shared details about the damage caused in his district and relief efforts carried out by the administration, the release said.

The meeting was attended by chairperson of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Shahmeena Husain, state Agriculture secretary Manish Bhardwaj,CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Avantika Singh and other senior officials of the state.

On Friday, the central team would visit four villages of Amreli and as many in Gir-Somnath district as part of their exercise to assess the damage caused by the powerful storm, said the release.

On May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for "immediate relief activities" after conducting an aerial survey of areas hit by the cyclone in Gujarat.

At that time, it was also announced by the Centre that Gujarat will get additional assistance after an inter- ministerial team visits the cyclone-hit areas and submits its damage assessment report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)