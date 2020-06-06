India News | Central Team Visits Hospitals, Quarantine Centres in Assam to Take Stock of COVID-19 Situation

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) A three-member central team, which is on a week-long visit to Assam, on Friday held discussions with the chief secretary over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The team, which arrived on Thursday, visited the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and quarantine centre at Sarusajai sports complex in the city.

It had a detailed discussion with senior officials for an understanding of the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official release said.

"The team arrived on June 4 and at first visited the screening and sampling centre at Kiranshree Grand Hotel, followed by the microbiology lab at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"It will subsequently visit various districts of the state to assess the COVID preparedness... the team will brief the state and will give their necessary feedback," the release said.

Assam reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of people testing positive in the state to 2,153.

