New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The central government on Thursday appointed former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General and 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sheel Vardhan Singh as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Singh, who has 37 years of distinguished service behind him, is a seasoned intelligence expert known for strategic thinking and expertise in global security scenarios and internal security.

He was Director General of the CISF from November 2021 to December 2023 where he provided visionary leadership, enhancing security across the vital industrial sector.

Singh has served in all theatres of national security, contributing to the highest level of intelligence gathering, analysis and national security policy formulation. He strengthened India's international security posture during his posting at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The officer was awarded the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2010.

A Bachelor of Arts in English Honours, Singh has done the prestigious West Yorkshire Command Course, UK and the National Defence College, India. (ANI)

