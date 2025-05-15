Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The Centre has approved national highway projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Odisha during the ongoing 2025-26 fiscal, a state minister said on Thursday.

Out of those projects, the Odisha government has set a target to complete road construction work to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore by September, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said here.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

“We have to expedite the pace of construction work. We have set a target to make an expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore by September. If we complete the projects on time, we can get (a total of) Rs 13,000 crore (worth highway projects) from the Union government and create a new record on construction of national highways in the state,” he asserted.

Harichandan also expressed confidence that Odisha will be able to add to its national highways network more than what the state had achieved in the last five years.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: DGMOs of Both Countries Talked Over Hotline To Discuss Ceasefire, Says Pak’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Ceasefire Extended Till May 18.

Commenting on the national highway project connecting Sambalpur and Cuttack, he said it got delayed due to financial issues of the executing agency.

“Now, the issue has been resolved and the work is almost complete, barring some portions. I am confident that the remaining work... will be completed by the end of this year,” the minister said.

The project, which began in 2017, had an initial completion target by 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)