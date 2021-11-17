Baripada (Odisha), Nov 17 (PTI) A new railway link between Bangriposhi and Gorumohisani in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has been approved by the Railway Ministry, Union minister Bisweswar Tudu said here on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would lay the foundation stone of the 42-km railway link in January next year, Tudu, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti said.

He said this while inaugurating a new heritage rail museum at Baripada railway station.

The minister further said that the new railway line would also connect the steel hub of Jamshedpur with Mayurbhanj district.

Emphasising the central government's agenda for development, especially for backward and tribal districts, Tudu categorically mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special attention to Mayurbhanj.

Tudu, also the Mayurbhanj MP, said the district would witness a series of development works to remove its tag as a backward area and help the residents who had been neglected for a long period.

He also added that the proposed Budhamora- Chakulia railway line project would be taken up very soon as the hindrance of land acquisition for this project has been resolved after his discussion with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

As this project would pass through a patch of forest land, Soren had been advised to submit the proposal before the Central government to ease the bottleneck of the aforementioned project, Tudu said.

The Union minister also said that the new Badampahar-Keonjhar railway link would be made operational to connect the iron ore-rich belt of Odisha with the rest of the country.

Also, a new regular night train service between Puri and Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj, was on the cards, Tudu said.

On the new Baripada heritage rail museum, Tudu expressed hope that it would attract a lot of tourists.

The museum would showcase the heritage steam engine used in the erstwhile Mayurbhanj princely state in Rupsa-Bangriposhi narrow gauge railway line as a part of Bengal-Nagpur Railway (BNR).

