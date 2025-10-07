New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Central government has approved an additional Rs 707.97 crore in assistance to Assam and Gujarat, which were affected by floods and landslides in 2024.

A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah granted the approval of the additional Central assistance to the two disaster-hit states.

"This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," the MHaa said in a statement.

Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat.

The HCL has also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under NDRF for expansion and modernisation of fire services.

A total outlay of Rs. 903.67 crore will have Rs. 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MHA stated that the Central government is standing shoulder to shoulder with state governments during natural calamities and disasters, providing all necessary support.

This additional assistance is in addition to the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which have already been placed at the disposal of the States.

During the financial year 2025-26, the Central government released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF.

Additionally, Rs 4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) has been released to 21 states, and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) has been released to nine states. (ANI)

