New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday declared Chief Launching Commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Showkat Ahmed Sheikh as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of spreading terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born in 1970 in Ganie Hamam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Showkat alias Showkat Mochi, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, is presently based in Pakistan.

Showkat is also accused of his involvement in "coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir".

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification issued on Tuesday said, the Central government declared Showkat Ahmed Sheik as a terrorist.

"The Central Government believes that Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."

The order mentioned that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities.

Besides, it noted, Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

The notification also mentioned that Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

