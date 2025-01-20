New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Centre on Monday announced early closure of government offices in connection with the Republic Day parade, 'At Home' function and Beating the Retreat ceremony among others.

According to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry, certain offices will also remain closed for full dress rehearsal on January 23 and a "special show" on January 28.

It has shared lists mentioning the names of buildings which would be closed early for the ceremonies.

For full dress rehearsal on Thursday, the government offices located in South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan among others "shall be closed at 1830 hours on 22.01.2025 and remain closed till 1300 hours on 23.01.2025", the order read.

The offices located in Raksha Bhawan, National Stadium, Kashmir House, Sanchar Bhawan, National Media Centre, State Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India, Election Commission of India and UPSC building will also follow the same closure schedule, it added.

On Republic Day, January 26, these and other government offices "shall be closed at 1300 hours on 25.01.2025 and remain closed till 1300 hours on 26.01.2025", said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.

For the 'At Home' function on January 26, the government offices located in select buildings "shall be closed at 1300 hours on 25.01.2025 and remain closed till 1930 hours on 28.01.2025, it said sharing a detailed list of buildings to be closed early.

Due to a special show in connection with the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 28, South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO Bhawan, Rail Bhawan and Parliament House Complex "shall be closed at 1600 hours on 28.01.2025 and remain closed till 1930 hours on 28.01.2025", the order said.

For the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29, the government offices located in select buildings would be closed at 1200 hours on 29.01.2025 and remain closed till 1930 hours on 29.01.2025", it said.

