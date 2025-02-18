Kohima, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State Kriti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday said that the Centre has been focused on integrating Northeast into the development journey of the country.

Addressing reporters during his maiden visit to the Northeast starting with Nagaland, Singh, who is MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, asserted that the region plays a vital role in India's overall development and reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering growth and improving connectivity.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Since the current government came to power, efforts to uplift the Northeast have gained momentum, with a focus on improving infrastructure and ensuring the region's alignment with the growth of the national economy," he said.

The minister lauded the Union budget, noting its significant provisions for boosting various sectors such as agriculture, small-scale industries, defence production and employment.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thousands of Beneficiaries To Be Impacted As Maharashtra Govt Tightens Eligibility for Scheme, Check Details.

"The budget reflects the aspirations of the Indian people and the vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047," Singh said, while also pointing out the emphasis on agricultural reforms, quality education, and women's empowerment, as well as efforts to raise productivity through improved infrastructure, particularly in roadways, railways, and air connectivity.

Addressing questions about the Northeast, the Union MoS acknowledged the historical challenges regarding infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

However, he highlighted recent efforts under the UDAN scheme, which has significantly improved air connectivity, as well as new railway stations and expanded road networks. He promised continued development to address the region's infrastructural needs.

On the issue of services at Dimapur railway station, where the number of trains has been reduced, the minister said that the expansion of regional stations and highways had led to some adjustments in train routes.

He also assured of looking into issues of removing trains originating from Dimapur.

Regarding the long-delayed second airport project in Nagaland, at state capital Kohima, the minister acknowledged the difficulties in progressing with the airport development but assured that 50 new airports, with a focus on Northeast India, were planned in the current budget.

He said he would take up the matter with the authorities concerned to push for timely resolution.

Touching upon concerns about the re-imposition of Protected Area Regime (PAR), particularly affecting foreign tourists visiting the state, the MoS noted that although this would impose some restrictions on foreign visitors, the government was working on ensuring that special passes be issued to ease their access.

The initiative, he clarified, was part of the Home Ministry's broader security measures.

The minister expressed strong support for the region's eco-tourism potential. He pointed out that the vast natural beauty of the Northeast, particularly its forests, mountains, and rich environment, could attract global tourists.

He mentioned the government's ongoing efforts to improve connectivity, which would open up new opportunities for local businesses, including homestays and organic farms, providing employment and economic growth for the people of the Northeast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)