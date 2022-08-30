Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Government of India has given in principle approval to Andhra Pradesh for setting up a Bulk Drug Park (BDP), with a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,000 crore, under the Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks scheme of the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reported Highest Number of Rape Cases in 2021: NCRB Report.

N Yuvaraj, Joint Secretary in the Union Department of Pharmaceuticals, has communicated this to the State government on Tuesday, asking it to convey its approval within seven days and, further, submit a Detailed Project Report within 90 days.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits 18-Year-Old Woman’s Throat in Khandwa; Absconding.

The Central grant is for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the BDP at the proposed location in Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state from south India to bag the grant-in-aid for the BDP.

The State Cabinet had in August 2020 approved the setting up of the BDP in East Godavari district with an investment of Rs 6,940 crore, for which a special purpose vehicle called AP Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation was also constituted.

The State government will now have to scout for a private partner to develop the BDP at an extent of 2,000 acres.

While 13 States across the country competed for the BDP under the scheme, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh finally emerged successful.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)