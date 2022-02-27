Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (PTI) The Union government has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for academic research in defence, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the premier Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

Addressing in online mode the third edition of the Ahmedabad Design Week being organised at Karnavati University, Reddy said there was vast scope for youngsters to work on innovative products in the defence sector.

"Universities are fundamental for development of technology. DRDO has been working with about 300 academic institutions and 1,200 scholars are associated with defence research across these institutions. Nearly Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated to support these institutions, Gujarat University being one of them,” said Reddy.

Reddy, who is also secretary of Department of Defence R&D, said the need is to make not just for India but for the world, and this required advanced technology to produce high quality products.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Rahul Kumar Shrawat, who is CMD of Naval Group India, said there is a great scope for modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security in the Indian Navy.

"India has become self-reliant on shipbuilding. Currently, over 40 ships on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards,” he said.

Addressing students, Dr Amit Prashant, officiating director, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, said design and technology have always walked together. He said there is a need to focus on strength by collaborating with industry, academia and government.

