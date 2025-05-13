Gangtok, May 13 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Tuesday said that since 2014, the Centre has taken many steps for development of the North-East and border areas.

Speaking that the 'Sikkim @50 Golden Jubilee Conclave - Celebrating 50 years of Sikkim's Statehood 1975-2025' held at Adampur organised by Press Club of Sikkim in collaboration with Information and Public Relations Department, Mathur said the central government has taken many projects like Act East Policy, better air and rails links and improved road networks in the North-East.

He stressed the need for Sikkim to adopt innovative ideas to shape the state's path forward in a rapidly changing world.

The governor expressed that the conclave was a good time to talk about investment opportunities in areas like eco-tourism, hospitality, organic farming, green energy, and creative industries, stating that these fields could help the economy grow while protecting nature and culture.

This conclave's discussions would help everyone understand Sikkim's important location and road challenges and would help plan for the state's growth, he said.

The governor said the golden jubilee was not only about the past, but also about moving forward. He hoped the conclave would bring new ideas, renew commitment, and further unite Sikkim with the rest of the nation.

