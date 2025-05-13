Bengaluru, May 13: In a tragic incident that has stunned the city of Hubballi, a 14-year-old Class 8 student was stabbed to death by a 12-year-old school junior following a heated argument over a packet of snacks worth just INR 5. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday, May 12, near their homes.

The victim, Chetan Rakkasagi, and the accused, identified as Sai, reportedly got into a quarrel over sharing a small packet of snacks, NDTV reported. The argument quickly escalated, leading the younger boy to allegedly attack Chetan with a knife. Chetan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Class 12 Results, 5 Girl Students Die by Suicide in Last 24 Hours Across State.

Sai, a Class 6 student, has since been taken into custody by the police, and they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are also probing how the minor got his hands on a weapon and what may have influenced such violent behaviour.

Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police for Hubballi-Dharwad, expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it "unfortunate and alarming." He pointed to possible societal factors contributing to the boy’s violent actions. Karnataka Shocker: Class 1 Student Loses Vision Completely After Getting Struck by Stick Thrown by Govt School Teacher.

“It is unfortunate if a Class 6 student has developed a mindset to stab someone,” Kumar said. “This could be the result of exposure to violence through television, mobile phones, or negative influences within the family or community. Everyone must reflect on this tragedy. It’s heartbreaking to call such a young child an accused.”

