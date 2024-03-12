Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of humiliating the people of Punjab by not inviting their elected representatives to functions related to development projects in the state.

During the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Mann claimed that the prime minister inaugurated projects related to the upgradation of railway stations in the state but the people of Punjab and their government were not invited.

"Today, I came to know through TV that seven railway stations from Shambhu to Ludhiana will be upgraded. No invitation is given to the Punjab government. The PM is virtually inaugurating and the Governor is the chief guest. Is there an attempt to make a new power centre," he asked.

Surprisingly, the prime minister is "stooping so low" just to score some brownie points before the media.

Mann said such sort of politicisation of events to mark the development of the state should be avoided as it is not in the interest of the country.

It is a "grave insult" of the mandate of three crore people of Punjab who have chosen their government, he asserted.

Unfortunately, the top leadership of the country is indulging in such "cheap tantrums" and a "credit war", said Mann.

He said the people of the state are very wise and they know well that nothing tangible has been done for them at the grassroots level.

Now when elections are around the corner, various sops are being offered to people to mislead them, said Mann.

The Modi government is suffering from "anti-Punjab syndrome" due to which they are "hell-bent" on ruining the state.

Mann assailed the Union government for meting out "step-motherly" treatment to the state adding that it is unwarranted and undesirable.

He accused the Union government of stalling funds under rural development and the National Health Mission (NHM) thereby jeopardising the development of the state, adding that funds worth more than Rs 8,000 crore have been "unfairly blocked" by the Centre, which is "grave injustice" with the state.

The state government is making strenuous efforts for the well-being of the people for which massive steps have been taken, said Mann.

For the first time in the history of the state, policies are being framed and executed for the welfare of people after due consultations with them, said Mann.

The state government is organising meets (milnis) with various sections of society by visiting every nook and cranny of Punjab, said the CM.

Likewise, he said the state government is organising the 'Sarkar Vyapaar Milnis' to resolve the pending issue of the traders and industrialists.

Mann said as per the feedback received from the traders several key decisions have been taken by the state government to safeguard their interests.

Mann assailed the previous regimes for "mercilessly" plundering the wealth of the state for their vested personal interests.

However, he said after assuming charge of the state government every single penny is being spent on the development of the state and the welfare of its people.

Mann said his government has checked the pilferage in the state exchequer to ensure that money is spent judiciously for the well-being of people.

Later, the House was adjourned sine die.

