New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued the 'Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands', with the objective of supporting States and Union Territories in simplifying regulatory frameworks and promoting agroforestry. Agroforestry offers multiple benefits, including enhancing rural livelihoods, improving soil health, conserving biodiversity, increasing tree cover, water conservation, contributing to climate resilience, and reducing pressure on natural forests.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Model Rules aim to establish a streamlined regulatory framework by providing simplified procedures for registering agroforestry lands and managing tree harvesting and transit.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater participation and open up opportunities for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt agroforestry practices. The model rules are designed to support the ease of doing business for those involved in tree-based farming systems. By promoting domestic timber production through agroforestry, the approach seeks to close the demand-supply gap, support wood-based industries with locally sourced raw materials and boost exports.

The State Level Committee established under the Wood-Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Guidelines, 2016, will also be responsible for implementing these model rules. Its role will be to guide the States and Union Territories on promoting agroforestry and enhancing timber production from farmlands by easing regulations related to tree harvesting and timber transportation, particularly for commercially valuable species. The committee will empanel agencies for verifying applications for the felling of trees from agricultural lands.

As per the model rules, applicants are required to register their plantations on the National Timber Management System (NTMS) portal, which is being developed. This involves submitting basic plantation data, including land ownership information, location of the farm with a KML file, species, plantation period, etc. The applicants can periodically update the plantation information and upload geotagged photos of the plantation to ensure traceability. Applicants wishing to harvest trees from registered plantations can apply online through the National Timber Management System, providing specific details of the trees intended for felling.

Verifying agencies will carry out site inspections, and based on their verification reports, tree felling permits will be issued for agricultural lands. The Divisional Forest Officers will oversee the performance of these agencies through periodic supervision and monitoring.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have requested States and UTs to examine the model rules and consider their adoption in order to enhance the ease of doing business in agroforestry and incentivise farmers to integrate trees into their farming systems without facing undue procedural hurdles.(ANI)

