New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Ministry of Law and Justice notified the appointments of two additional judges as permanent judges in the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday.

Notification issued in this regards stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justices (i) Narendra Kumar Vyas and (ii) Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, Additional Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court as Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective".

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: EC Team To Visit Hill State This Week To Review Preparedness for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Earlier, the Centre Government had appointed Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, as the Additional Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court, for a period of two years.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution, Additional Judges in Chhattisgarh High Court, Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi are appointed as permanent Judges in the same court. My best wishes to both of them," tweeted Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | Kerala's Sabrimala Temple Sees Record Footfall, Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims Throng Temple for Darshan Today (Watch Video).

Before his appointment as Judge in Chhattisgarh High Court, Narendra Kumar Vyas, B.Sc., L.L.B. had enrolled as an Advocate on March 16, 1996. He has over 23 years of experience. He has practised in Labour Court, Industrial Court, District Court, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Janjgeer-Champa, EPF Tribunal, Central Government Industrial Tribunal cum Labour Court during period 1996 to 2002 and after that has been practising in the Chhattisgarh High Court till his appointment as Additional Judge in Chhattisgarh High Court.

Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 11.07.1990. As a Judicial Officer, he served as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sakti, Additional Registrar, High Court of Chhattisgarh, District & Sessions Judge, Surguja, Ambikapur, Legal Advisor to Governor of Chhattisgarh and presently he is working as Principal Secretary, Law & Legislative Affairs Department, Govt. of Chhattisgarh, Raipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)