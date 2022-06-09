Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) The All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) on Thursday announced that a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be established in Bengaluru, with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore.

The Centre of Excellence will focus on providing state-of-the-art infrastructure to startups in the AI sector to help them start, sustain and conduct research and development, it said.

An MoU to establish the centre was signed at the IndiaFirst Tech Startups Conclave here, an AICRA statement said.

