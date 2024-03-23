New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The central government decided to provide 'Y+' category security cover of armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to BJP leaders Abhay Singh and Awdhesh Pratap Singh, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier on March 9, the Central government upgraded the security of Apna Dal (S) Party leader and MoS Commerce and Industries Anupriya Patel to 'Z' category in Uttar Pradesh.

President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), Patel, is currently being provided 'Y+' category security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across India.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Patel's current security cover will be applied in other parts of the country. She will be provided 'Z' category security only in Uttar Pradesh during her stay as well as movement in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to upgrade Patel's security cover in Uttar Pradesh considering the fresh threat analysis report of the Intelligence Bureau ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The MHA ordered the CISF to provide 'Y+' category security cover on an India basis to Patel in June last year.

Nearly 155 protectees are being provided security cover by the CISF so far, including Patel. Of them, nearly 20 are being provided 'Y+' security cover by the CISF, a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

