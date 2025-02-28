Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Punjab's progress in improving agricultural infrastructure has been appreciated by the Centre as it has increased the financing facility under the AIF scheme to Rs 7,050 crore, State's Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat said on Friday.

"Recognizing the state's exemplary performance under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has revised Punjab's financing facility from Rs 4,713 crore to Rs 7,050 crore," Bhagat said, according to an official statement here.

Bhagat expressed gratitude for the Centre's recognition, stating, "The increased allocation is a testament to Punjab's commitment to empowering farmers."

He added that the enhanced funds would further accelerate the state's efforts to modernize agricultural infrastructure, including the development of cold storage facilities, warehousing, processing units, and value-addition initiatives.

Minister Bhagat said Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, continues to lead in agricultural reforms, setting a benchmark for other states.

He added that Punjab has emerged as a frontrunner in the effective implementation of the AIF scheme, with numerous projects already transforming the agricultural landscape. These initiatives, he said, are expected to boost farmers' income and strengthen the overall agricultural ecosystem in the state.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare lauded Punjab's leadership in AIF implementation. The Centre highlighted that the state has consistently performed well, securing a top position nationwide in agricultural infrastructure project approvals, the Punjab government statement further said.

Bhagat further explained that Punjab's Horticulture Department functions as the State Nodal Agency for implementing the AIF scheme.

