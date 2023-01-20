New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Centre on Friday sought applications from eligible candidates to fill the post of chief of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The Commission is headed by a Central Vigilance Commissioner and can have a maximum of two Vigilance Commissioners.

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner after Suresh N Patel completed his term on December 24.

Besides Srivastava, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.

"It is proposed to appoint the Central Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission against the vacancy that has arisen upon completion of tenure of Shri Suresh N Patel, the former Central Vigilance Commissioner," an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The Central Vigilance Commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said.

"All applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field(s)," the order said.

Persons fulfilling the criteria for appointment as Central Vigilance Commissioner and interested in being considered for appointment to the post may send their application by 22nd February, 2023, it said.

