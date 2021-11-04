New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Centre's decision to cut down excise duty to bring down retail rates of fuel, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday said that the Modi-led government should assure the nation that there will be no fuel price hike in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria, said, "Reducing the excise duty by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 on Petrol diesel is not enough. We demand that Modi government should assure the nation that no price hike of petroleum products in future."

He said that the common man is "frustrated" with the continuously rising fuel in the country.

"Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously since the last 7 years of Modi Ji's government. The Common man is frustrated and upset due to the price hike. I would like to say that this time it has reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 even when petrol and diesel have crossed above 100 and the price of the gas cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000. Such steps by the Centre is unacceptable in nature," he added.

The central government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively which is effective starting today.

The Finance Ministry yesterday urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers, following which multiple state governments reduced taxes on fuel. (ANI)

