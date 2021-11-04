Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker officially launched the Moto G51 in the Chinese market. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Moto G50 phone that features Snapdragon 480 chipset. Key features of the handset include a 50MP rear main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, a punch-hole cutout and more. The company is yet to announce the availability and sale date in the home country. Motorola Moto E40 Goes on First Sale via Flipkart; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

Moto G51 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch punch-hole LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP secondary snapper and a 2MP sensor.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto G51 is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

