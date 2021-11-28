Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the central government should learn lessons from the "mistakes" it committed during the first and second waves of COVID-19 and impose restrictions on travel from the countries that have been impacted by the new variant of the virus.

He was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here on his return to Chhattisgarh from Pune in Maharashtra, where he received 'Mahatma Phule Samata Puraskar' during an event held earlier in the day.

Replying to a query about imposing a ban on travel from the countries where Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been found, Baghel said, "The country would not have suffered had the restrictions been imposed during the first (wave) time. Then 'Namaste Trump' was going on and they (BJP) were busy in toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh. The entire country had to suffer due to that."

He was referring to the event held in Ahmedabad in February last year, wherein the then President of the USA Donald Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a road show and later addressed a gathering.

"Now (when there is risk of a third wave), it (Centre) should learn lessons from the mistakes it committed during the first and second waves and restrict travel from those countries where a new variant of infection is being reported. International travel should be properly controlled and screening of people coming to India from such countries should be done," he added.

Before going to Pune on Saturday evening, Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled next year, attended his party's rally in Mahoba in the northern state in which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present.

When asked about Congress's poll prospects in UP, Baghel said, "Three major public meetings of Priyanka ji were held recently in UP. There is enthusiasm among people and they want change. Priyanka ji is being seen as a ray of hope and Congress's graph is rising there."

